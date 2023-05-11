Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
US Foods Holding Corporation (USFD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 3:14 PM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)
US Foods Holding Corporation (NYSE:USFD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Flitman - CEO & Director

Dirk Locascio - EVP & CFO

Adam Dabrowski - Director, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets

Lauren Silberman - Crédit Suisse

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Bank

Alexander Slagle - Jefferies

Mark Carden - UBS

Andrew Wolf - CL King & Associates

Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo Securities

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the US Foods Q1 2023 Quarterly Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Adam Dabrowski, Director of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Adam Dabrowski

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to US Foods First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. Speaking on the call today, we have Dave Flitman, Chief Executive Officer; and Dirk Locascio, Chief Financial Officer. [Operator Instructions]. Our earnings release issued earlier this morning and today's presentation slides can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website.

During today's call, unless otherwise stated, we are comparing our first quarter results to the same period in fiscal year 2022. In addition to historical information, certain statements made during today's call are considered forward-looking statements. Please review the risk factors in our 2022 Form 10-K for a detailed discussion of these potential factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in those statements.

Lastly, during today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. All reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the schedules on our earnings press release as well as in the appendices to

