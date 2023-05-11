Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lundin Gold Inc. (LUGDF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 3:15 PM ETLundin Gold Inc. (LUGDF), LUG:CA
Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCQX:LUGDF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ron Hochstein – President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Terry Smith – Chief Operating Officer

Chester See – Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Don DeMarco – National Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Kelsey, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Lundin Gold First Quarter 2023 Results Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. And after the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Mr. Ron Hochstein, you may begin your conference.

Ron Hochstein

Thank you, Kelsey, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us on this conference call today. With Terry Smith, Chief Operating Officer; Chester See, Interim Chief Financial Officer; and I, are going to take you through our results for the first quarter of 2023. Please note, Lundin Gold's disclaimers on this slide. This discussion includes forward-looking information. Actual future results may differ from expected results for a variety of reasons described in the caution regarding forward-looking information and statements section of our press release.

Lundin Gold is a U.S. dollar reporting entity, and all amounts in this presentation refer to U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Lundin Gold's momentum from 2022 continued in the first quarter of 2023, with an all-time high in gold production of just over 140,000 ounces and gold sales of nearly 135,000 ounces at a cash operating cost of only $644 per ounce sold and all-in sustaining cost, or ASIC, of $720 – $728 per ounce sold. This particularly strong result, resulted in the generation of cash from operations of $144.4 million. As at March 31, 2023, the company maintained a strong cash balance of $210 million compared to $363 million as at December 31, 2022.

