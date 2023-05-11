Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

BioXcel Therapeutics: It Is All About Key Upcoming Clinical Data Readouts

Francisco Javier Garcia profile picture
Francisco Javier Garcia
1.19K Followers

Summary

  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is currently in exciting times, awaiting very important clinical trial results in the coming weeks.
  • The recently released BioXcel Therapeutics first-quarter results provided a low revenue figure for IGALMI, however, the market has not focused on that number.
  • I expect a good BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. share price appreciation in the coming weeks, and I see the price in the $40-$50 range by next summer.

Young female scientist working in laboratory

Solskin

On May 8, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) published the results of Q1 2023. There was a lot of expectation regarding the sales figure of IGALMI, a drug that is still in the launch phase for acute agitation

Differents BXCL501 indicatios

Author

This article was written by

Francisco Javier Garcia profile picture
Francisco Javier Garcia
1.19K Followers
More than 10 years in Biotech investment. Fundamental analysis. I am seeking for undervalued biotech for a +100% reward. Mind/long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTAI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.