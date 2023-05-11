Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stantec Inc. (STN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 3:52 PM ETStantec Inc. (STN), STN:CA
Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gord Johnston - President and Chief Executive Officer

Theresa Jang - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Ian Gillies - Stifel

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Operator

Welcome to Stantec's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Webcast and Conference Call. Leading the call today are Gord Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Theresa Jang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

All information provided during this conference call is subject to the forward-looking statement qualification set out on Slide 2, detailed in Stantec's management's discussion and analysis and incorporated in full for the purposes of today's call. Unless otherwise noted, dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded.

With that, I am pleased to turn the call over to Mr. Gord Johnston.

Gord Johnston

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I'm happy to report that we are off to an excellent start for the year. We delivered net revenue growth for the first quarter of 17%, reaching $1.2 billion. This was driven by over 12% organic growth. Market dynamics remained very favorable over the quarter and through strong operational performance, we were able to deliver double-digit organic net revenue growth in each of our geographic regions.

We also delivered solid organic growth in each of our business segments, most notably in Water, which generated over 24% organic growth, 11% in Buildings, and 16% in Energy & Resources. These results reflect our strong market positioning as we continue to build on the macro

