Intact Financial Corporation (IFCZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Intact Financial Corporation (OTCPK:IFCZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shubha Khan - VP, IR

Charles Brindamour - CEO & Director

Louis Marcotte - EVP & CFO

Kenneth Anderson - EVP & CFO, UK and International

Darren Godfrey - EVP, Global Specialty Lines

Guillaume Lamy - SVP, Personal Lines

Patrick Barbeau - EVP & COO

Conference Call Participants

Paul Holden - CIBC Capital Markets

Geoff Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Doug Young - Desjardins Securities

Tom MacKinnon - BMO Capital Markets

Nigel D'Souza - Veritas Investment Research

Brian Meredith - UBS

Grace Carter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Intact Financial Corporation Q1 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded today, May 11, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Shubha Khan

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call to discuss our first quarter 2023 financial results. A link to our live webcast and materials for this call have been posted on our website at intactfc.com under the Investors tab.

Before we start, please refer to Slide 2 for cautionary language regarding the use of forward-looking statements, which form part of this morning's remarks and Slide 3 for a note on the use of non-GAAP financial measures and important notes on adjustments, terms and definitions used in this presentation. As you are aware, we are reporting quarterly results under the new IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 accounting standards for the first time.

Our disclosures, including our supplementary financial information, provide restated Q1 and full year 2022 results. Our MD&A contains reconciliations between non-GAAP measures and their closest GAAP counterparts as well as

