Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 4:14 PM ETOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR), OR:CA
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sandeep Singh - President & Chief Executive Officer

Frederic Ruel - Chief Financial Officer & Vice President, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Ralph Profiti - Eight Capital

Kerry Smith - Haywood Securities

Cosmos Chiu - CIBC

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Osisko Gold Royalties Q1 2023 Results Conference Call. After the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded today, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Today, on the call, we have Mr. Sandeep Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Frederic Ruel, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Finance.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to our host for today's call, Mr. Sandeep Singh.

[Foreign Language]

Sandeep Singh

Good morning, everybody. Thanks for being with us. Myself and Frederic Ruel, as you just heard, that are going to be walking you through the quarter, an excellent start to the year for us. So happy to be giving you that update. The presentation is available on the website as well as through the webcast as of this quarter. So hopefully, you have that in front of you, and we'll be referring to page numbers as we go through things.

Starting perhaps with slide 3, as I said, an excellent start to the year. On the left-hand side there, all those high-level metrics that have already been released. And as again, Fred will walk you through some of the more specifics. And a second, over the quarter, we continue to build up cash and decided to share some of it by increasing our dividend by just over 9%. We've said it over and over that we

