Coloplast A/S (CLPBF) First Half 2022-2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 4:18 PM ETColoplast A/S (CLPBF), CLPBY
Coloplast A/S (OTCPK:CLPBF) First Half 2022-2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristian Villumsen – President and Chief Executive Officer

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hassan Al-Wakeel – Barclays

Veronika Dubajova – Citi

Oliver Metzger – ODDO

Christian Ryom – Danske Bank

Maja Pataki – Kepler Cheuvreux

Lisa Clive – Bernstein

Niels Granholm-Leth – Carnegie

Robert Davies – Morgan Stanley

Julien Ouaddour – Bank of America

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Coloplast First Half 2022-2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Kristian Villumsen

Thank you very much, operator. Good morning, and welcome to our first half 2022-2023 conference call. My name is Kristian Villumsen. I'm the CEO of Coloplast, and I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard; and our Investor Relations team. We'll start with a short presentation by Anders and myself and then open up for questions like we usually do.

Could I ask you all to turn to Slide number 3. We delivered 8% organic growth and a reported EBIT margin before special items of 28% in the second quarter. Return on invested capital after tax and before special items was 19%, which reflects the impact from the Atos Medical acquisition. I'm satisfied with our performance. We continue to broadly outgrow the market. And more importantly, we continue to help more people, who live with intimate health care needs. In the first six months of the financial year, we welcomed more than 130,000 new users to our patient support program, Coloplast Care, which represents a 5% increase from last year.

