GLD: Gold Prices Up 7-Fold So Far This Century And The Best Is Yet To Come

May 11, 2023 5:19 PM ETSPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD), IAU, GLDM, SGOL, BAR, IAUM, OUNZ, AAAU, FGLD, SESG, XAUUSD:CUR
Zoltan Ban
Zoltan Ban
7.14K Followers

Summary

  • Given the increasingly volatile global economic, geopolitical, fiscal, monetary, and financial situation, few investors are looking to part with their gold positions.
  • Net inflows of gold held by central banks, ETFs and other institutions suggest that the market is realizing the need to have a hedge against possible financial disaster.
  • If gold prices are to repeat the performance relative to stocks we saw so far this century for the next 23 years, we are looking at a price of about $14,000/ounce.
  • While gold's performance in the long term is likely to be bright, it may also be volatile at times, making GLD a convenient tool to play shorter-term volatility.
  • Growing talk of new international payment mechanisms, such as stablecoins backed by gold could become a reality within the current geopolitical context, in which case gold prices relative to fiat currencies can potentially explode higher.

GLD Fifth Anniversary Celebration Hosted By SPDR Gold Shares

Larry Busacca

Investment thesis

The net inflow of gold into global central bank vaults is reported as having hit a new record in the first quarter of this year. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and other funds are

Gold spot price 5 year chart

Gold spot price (Seeking Alpha)

GLD share price and financial metrics

GLD share price (Seeking Alpha)

Cenral Bank gold buying

Capital.com

Global commodities price index

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Global economic growth outlook 2023-2024 IMF forecast

IMF

Asia, Europe, North America GDP by year by continent

IMF

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.14K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

