Greenhill: Weak Investment Bank With Downside Risk

May 11, 2023 5:19 PM ETGreenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)EVR, HLI, LAZ, SF, PIPR, PWP, MS, GS, PJT, RJF
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Greenhill & Co. is an independent investment bank that provides financial and strategic advisory services.
  • Greenhill has been unable to grow in the last decade, seeing volatility in earnings and margins declining.
  • The current bear market will only make things worse, with advisory work down and continuing to slide.
  • When compared to peers, Greenhill is one of the weakest performers.
  • Greenhill's current valuation suggests further downside is possible.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Greenhill (NYSE:GHL) has struggled to grow and gain market share in the last decade, essentially trading sideways while experiencing margin declines.
  • The lack of Managing Director recruitment is a problem going forward, as
Investment banking boutique

Greenhill

Elite boutique investment bank

Greenhill Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Clients

M&A deals transactions

Moelis PJT Houlihan Lokey Evercore Lazard PWP Morgan Stanley Goldman Sachs

IB Private equity

M&A USA Europe

Technology finance deals

Share buybacks dividends

Chart
Greenhill Investor relations

Investment banking jobs

Investment banking valuation

Welbeck Ash Research
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

