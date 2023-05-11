Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dutch Bros: Dependence On External Financing Jeopardizes Growth Strategy

May 11, 2023 5:24 PM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS)
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • As financing costs soar, companies can no longer pursue growth at the expense of profitability.
  • Dutch Bros has suffered immense losses since inception as its working capital level collapses due to its nearly chronic unprofitability.
  • Although Dutch Bros is an increasingly popular brand with strong historical growth, it is likely to need to pursue more significant debt financing or equity dilutions to maintain its growth.
  • Based on optimistic EPS projections and reasonable valuation discounts, I believe BROS is worth $20.40 and possibly less if it fails to achieve profitability soon.
  • Dutch Bros may be best avoided until the company refocuses on organic growth, away from its current aggressive strategy that could force excessive equity dilutions.
The sharp increase in interest rates and growth in strain around the banking system has dramatically increased lending standards. Most companies have had access to extremely cheap and abundant capital for over a decade due to QE-backed money supply growth

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

