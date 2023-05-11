Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 4:29 PM ETRVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.16K Followers

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Wilson - In-Site Communications

Brian Markison - Chief Executive Officer

James Schaub - Chief Operating Officer

Michael DePetris - Principal Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald

John Vandermosten - Zacks SCR

Michaela Diverio - Barclays

Jorge King - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good morning, everyone. My name is Todd, and I will be your conference operator. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the RVL Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, May 11, 2023.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Ms. Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for RVL Pharmaceuticals. Please go ahead.

Lisa Wilson

Thank you, operator. Welcome to RVL Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Commercial Update Call. This is Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for RVL. With me on today's call are RVL's Chief Executive Officer, Brian Markison; Chief Operating Officer, JD Schaub; and Principal Accounting Officer, Mike DePetris. This morning, the company issued a press release detailing financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This press release and a webcast of this call can be accessed through the Investors section of the RVL website at rvlpharma.com.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that any statements made on today's conference call that express a belief, expectation, projection, forecast, anticipation or intent regarding future events and the company's future performance may be considered forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to RVL's management as

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.