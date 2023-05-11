Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Cheniere Energy Partners: Growing Distributions And Unique Global Exposure

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
744 Followers

Summary

  • Based on European natural gas storage levels, investors should not expect another record year.
  • However, CQP has a fabulous record of paying an increasing distribution over the last several years.
  • Currently, distributions appear to well supported by operating cash flows even when total CapEx is deducted.
  • CQP growth and future earnings remain largely dependent on cheap domestic natural gas coupled with elevated global price and demand.
Large liquefied natural gas carrier ship in harbour

AlbertPego

Background

I identified Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., (NYSE:CQP) as an outperformer in a recently published analysis entitled Let's Talk About The Dividend Kings' Midstream Cousins. In that analysis, 8 midstream companies with a forward yield of at least 5% and

This article was written by

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
744 Followers
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it with my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.