Encompass Health: Rotating Capital Investments Into Market Valuation

May 11, 2023 5:45 PM ETEncompass Health Corporation (EHC)
Zach Bristow
Summary

  • Encompass Health Corporation continues to deliver in 2023, with investors rating its market valuation higher after Q1 FY'23 earnings.
  • The company's financial performance is matched by a deeper set of drivers underneath the hood.
  • Encompass is incrementally rotating capital investments into market valuation and this could continue moving forward.
  • Net-net, reiterate buy.

Doctor explains patient"s test results to family member

SDI Productions

Investment summary

Investor funds are still in good hands with Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), in my opinion. Following the company's Q1 FY'23 earnings, the numbers show it is still recycling investment capital into profitable assets, that are

Note: Trailing returns taken as total capital invested (productive assets, not finance capital provided to the business), incremental returns taken as the change in NOPAT / change in total invested capital year-over-year. (Data: Author, EHC 10-k's)

Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

