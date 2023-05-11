Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

NanoXplore Inc. (NNXPF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 5:04 PM ETNanoXplore Inc. (NNXPF), GRA:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.16K Followers

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCQX:NNXPF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Gagne - Director of Investor Relations

Soroush Nazarpour - President & Chief Executive Officer

Pedro Azevedo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ahmad Shaath - Beacon Securities

Eli Rodney - National Bank Financial

MacMurray Whale - Cormark Securities

Fred Gatali - Raymond James

Ben Jekic - PI Financial

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to NanoXplore Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Martin Gagne, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Martin Gagne

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to NanoXplore's fiscal 2023 third quarter conference call. Today, I'm here with Soroush Nazarpour, our President and CEO; and Pedro Azevedo, our CFO. We will start with our prepared remarks and then a Q&A. Please note that our discussion will include estimates and other forward-looking information, which our actual results may differ from in the future.

We invite you to review the cautionary language in yesterday's earnings release and in our MD&A regarding the various factors, assumptions, and risks that could cause our actual results to differ. With that, let me turn it over to Soroush.

Soroush Nazarpour

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm very proud of where we are as a company and the strong improvement we are delivering so far in fiscal 2023. We are having a great year and many thanks go out to incredible NanoXplore team for advancing our growth strategy and financial agenda.

Before I begin with my prepared remarks, I would like to welcome Joseph Peter, the retired CFO of Nissan Motors Corporation to our Board. Prior

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.