CIK: Resilient HY CEF, Back To Normal

Summary

  • Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund is a fixed income CEF focused on the U.S. high yield market.
  • The CEF experienced a significant 10% widening of the discount to NAV when questions were swirling regarding Credit Suisse's viability.
  • The fund has now almost closed back that gap as anticipated and is significantly outperforming in the HY CEF space on a 1-year look-back.
  • The carry in the U.S. HY CEF space is attractive, with the ICE BofA US High Yield Index Effective Yield at 8.43%.

Thesis

We have covered the Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSE:CIK) in a number of previous articles, with the last one flagging the shocking market action that occurred in this fund when questions were swirling around

yields

All-in HY Yields (The Fed)

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

