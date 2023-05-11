Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mogo, Inc. (MOGO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 5:31 PM ETMogo Inc. (MOGO), MOGO:CA
Mogo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Craig Armitage - IR

David Feller - Founder, CEO & Chairman

Gregory Feller - President, CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Adhir Kadve - Eight Capital

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Mogo Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 11, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Craig Armitage. Please go ahead.

Craig Armitage

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Just a few notes before we get started that today's call will contain forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Information about the risks and uncertainties are included in our Q1 filings as well as periodic filings with regulators in Canada and the U.S., which you'll find on SEDAR, EDGAR and through the Investor Relations website. Second, today's discussion will include some adjusted financial measures and non-IFRS measures. You should consider these as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the IFRS measures, and we included reconciliations both in our filings and the investor deck for those measures. Lastly, the amounts today are discussed in Canadian dollars, unless we indicate otherwise.

I'll now turn it over to Dave Feller to get us started. Dave?

David Feller

Thanks, Craig. Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Mogo's First Quarter 2023 Results Call. I'm joined today by Greg Feller, our President and CFO. I can't emphasize enough how pleased I'm with the progress our team made in Q1 as we continue

