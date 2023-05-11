Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Fortum Oyj (FOJCF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 5:49 PM ETFortum Oyj (FOJCF), FOJCY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.16K Followers

Fortum Oyj (OTCPK:FOJCF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ingela Ulfves – Head-Investor Relations

Markus Rauramo – Chief Executive Officer

Tiina Tuomela – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Harry Wyburd – Exane

Iiris Theman – Carnegie

Pujarini Ghosh – Bernstein

Wanda Serwinowska – Credit Suisse

Ingela Ulfves

Good morning, everyone. A warm welcome to Fortum's Joint Webcast and News Conference for the Investor Community and Media on our First Quarter 2023 Results. My name is Ingela Ulfves, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Fortum. This event is being recorded, and a replay will be provided on our website later today. With me here in the studio are our CEO, Markus Rauramo; and for the first time in this role, our new CFO, Tiina Tuomela, who has returned to Fortum after two years at Uniper. Markus and Tiina will present Fortum's first quarter 2023 figures and the group's performance.

But before moving into the results, Markus will comment on the Russian situation and walk you through the impacts from the seizure of our Russian subsidiary. After the presentations, we will then open up for questions. And we have reserved 1.5 hours for the entire webcast event, including the Q&As and want to reserve sometime in the end, also for the Finnish media to be able to ask their questions in Finnish. So when we're ready with the Q&A here for the international audience, we will then switch to Finnish with the Finnish Media.

Okay. I now hand over to Markus to start.

Markus Rauramo

Thank you very much, Ingela. A warm welcome to our investor call also from my side. As said, I will start with Russia and provide you some insights on that. I will then talk a bit about our new strategy and how we

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.