Euronav NV (EURN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 5:55 PM ETEuronav NV (EURN)
Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Gallagher - IR

Hugo De Stoop - CEO

Lieve Logghe - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup

Omar Nokta - Jeffries

Frode Morkedal - Clarksons Securities

Ben Nolan - Stifel

Chris Tsung - Webber Research

Greg Lewis - BTIG

Thijs Berkelder - ABN AMRO

Quirijn Mulder - ING

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Euronav Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host today, Brian Gallagher. Mr. Gallagher, please go ahead.

Brian Gallagher

Thank you. Good morning and afternoon to everyone and thanks for joining Euronav's Q1 2023 earnings call. Before I start, I would like to say a few words.

The information discussed on this call is based on information as of today, Thursday the 11th of May 2023, and may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, performance, underlying assumptions and other statements which are not statements of historical facts.

All forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the company's filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on our own company's website at www.euronav.com.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. And the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Actual results may

