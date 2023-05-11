Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 6:10 PM ETSmith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI)
Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Charles Messman - Vice President, Investor Relations, and Corporate Development

Bill Smith - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Kempton - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Searle - ROTH MKM

Griffin Boss - B. Riley

James McIlree - Dawson James

Matthew Harrigan - Benchmark

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Smith Micro First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Charles Messman, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Charles Messman

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everybody. We appreciate you joining us today to discuss Smith Micro's financial results for our first quarter ended March 31, 2023. By now, you should have received a copy of our press release with the financial results. If you do not have a copy and would like one, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.smithmicro.com.

On today's call, we have Bill Smith, our Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Kempton, our Chief Financial Officer. Please note that some of the information you will hear during today's discussion consists of forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, those regarding the company's future revenue and profitability, our plans and expectations, new product development, new and expanded market opportunities, future product deployments, migrations and/or growth by new and existing customers, operating expenses, and the company's cash reserves.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from those expressed or implied by a forward-looking statement. For more information, please refer to the risk factors

