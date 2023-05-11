Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 6:15 PM ETDigimarc Corporation (DMRC)
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joel Meyer - EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary

Riley McCormack - CEO, President & Director

Charles Beck - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum

Robin Knipp - Janney Montgomery

Matt Collard - PCB Advisory

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Digimarc Corporation First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Joel Meyer. Sir, the floor is yours.

Joel Meyer

Thank you, Karen. Welcome to our Q1 conference call. Riley McCormack, our CEO; and Charles Beck, our CFO, are with me on the call. On the call today, we will provide a business update and discuss Q1 2023 financial results. This will be followed by a question-and-answer forum. We have posted our prepared remarks in the Investor Relations section of our website and will archive this webcast there.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that have risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Riley will now provide a business update.

Riley McCormack

Thank you, Joe, and hello, everyone. Our goal is to digitize the world's products. To accomplish this, we must be easy to begin doing business with and excellently guiding customers along their Digimarc journey. These simple truths drive everything that we do. We have 2 distinct ways of going to market.

On the direct sales side, by building a growing number of our own accretive products upon our world-leading product digitization engine, the Digimarc Illuminate Platform. We are not

