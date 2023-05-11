The Bear Market Time Limit Is Up

wildpixel

The main reason we've been consistently bullish since last June is our belief that extremes in market sentiment are the best way to locate highs and lows in the market. You would think it would be economic data or some news event, but it isn't.

The extreme levels of bearish sentiment that existed in the second half of last year was the actual condition that prevented another down wave of the bear market. There were just too many people expecting it. A major decline can’t occur with everyone expecting it. Bearish expectations must first lift, or reduce, before another major decline can occur.

We wrote numerous articles on this last year, including this one on January 19th, which we want to update here. That article focused on the record amount of “put” buying in both SPY and QQQ, which we said pointed to higher prices for the market. We updated the current situation for QQQ two days ago in this article; we want to now do the same for SPY.

The key point is that, like the QQQ, “put” buying in SPY has fallen dramatically, showing an easing of bearish sentiment. In a contrary way, the easing of bearish expectations is finally setting the psychological stage for another significant price decline.

Put buying in SPY has been declining

The red line in the chart below plots the average amount “put” buying in SPY per day. The highest amount occurred at the bottom of the market in March of 2020 at $3.25 billion a day. That moment is indicated by the first green arrow.

Average Dollar "Put" Buying in SPY (Sentiment King)

The second highest amount occurred last October at the bear market bottom (or, the first major low of the bear market). It’s indicated by the second green arrow.

The third lowest reading was in mid-January, indicated by the 3rd green arrow. It was this event, along with a similar occurrence in QQQ, which prompted the January article about high levels of “put” buying in both QQQ and SPY pointing to higher prices.

But, as the chart clearly shows, the “put” buying situation has changed over the last four and a half months. “Put” buying in SPY is now averaging just $834 million a day, which is 57% below January and 68% less than last October. It’s at the lowest level in a year. This means investor expectations of a bear market are receding.

How to distinguish a bear market rally from the start of the next bull market?

This is a very difficult question to answer. From a technical perspective, they usually look the same. Things like relative strength, the advanced decline line and various oscillators look identical. The best way to distinguish the two that we know of is by measuring market sentiment or investor expectations.

The investor "wall of worry" crumbles faster in a bear market rally than it does during the start of a real bull market. What is particularly suspect is when the wall of worry begins to crumble while the price advance appears weak. I wrote about this in the article on QQQ, and we see something similar here in the chart below with SPY.

Outline of Another Declining Wave of the Bear Market (Sentiment King)

Notice how the price advance since October has occurred in three upward waves. We marked them 1, 2 and 3. Also notice that each wave is smaller than the preceding one – two is smaller than one and three smaller than two. Also notice that after a four month price rally, the SPY hasn't even reached the highs it made last August.

This is a sign of weakness and yet investors don't seem to notice or care since the amount of “put” buying is declining. Now anything can happen, but we find it intriguing that with obvious price weakness, investor expectations of lower prices is beginning to recede, not grow.

Conflicting signals

We want to be very clear that, at this time, we have conflicting signals at the Sentiment King in our measurements of investor expectations. While the amount of “put” buying in QQQ and SPY has dropped, other sentiment indicators don't show the same drop. Many still show "too many" bears. We wrote about it in this article last week.

When we see a conflict in signals like this, it usually tells us to wait with our opinion. It's a sign not to rush things; it's too early and the story the market is hiding will soon emerge. This drop in “put” buying in both QQQ and SPY is the first evidence of a shift in investor expectations. We need more evidence before we can confidently say that another wave down in the bear market is probable.

But we're also aware that we're at a critical moment since bear market rallies don't last forever. They have time limits and this one is now seven months old. If this is a bear market rally and not the start of a new bull market, prices have to roll over pretty soon, at least by the end of May.

We’ve indicated this in the graph with a red arrow with a price target of around $320 on the SPY. That would be a decline of around 22% from here. It would also make it a two year bear market, which is about as long as they get.

Summary

Bear market rallies can only last so long, and in our opinion we’re at the limit of that now. If we’re still a bear market, prices must roll over at least by the end of May. This makes it a critical month.

But to have another major market decline, we also need investor sentiment to more bullish. A major market decline can’t occur with everyone expecting it. Bearish expectations must first lift, or reduce, before a major decline can occur.

And we’re finally starting to see this happen with a decline in “put” buying in SPY and QQQ. This easing of bearish expectations is setting the stage (or opening the door) for another significant price decline. But it still seems a little early; other sentiment indicators continue to show too much bearishness. So, we need more time to change this, but the change would have to occur over the next few weeks. Ugh! The life of a contrarian isn't easy.

This means the next three weeks are critical from multiple angles. If we do have another major wave down, we expect it to last from five or six months. This would make the whole thing a two year bear market, which is about as long as they get.