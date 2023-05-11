Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 6:45 PM ETOppFi Inc. (OPFI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.16K Followers

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Shaun Smolarz - Head, Investor Relations

Todd Schwartz - Chief Executive Officer & Executive Chairman

Pam Johnson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Scharf - JMP Securities

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to OppFi’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. After management's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

And it is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Shaun Smolarz, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Shaun Smolarz

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. On today’s call are Todd Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, and Pam Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. Our first quarter 2022 earnings press release and supplemental presentation can be found at investors.oppfi.com.

During this call, OppFi will discuss certain forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by OppFi’s management in light of their experience and assessment of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

Any forward-looking statements made during this call are made as of today and OppFi undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled Risk Factors.

In today’s remarks by management, the company will discuss certain non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the earnings press release issued earlier this afternoon. This call is

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.