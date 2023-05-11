imaginima

With over 85% of business from fee-based activities and a conservative nature, before earnings, I thought that Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) could produce bond-like returns for investors. While its Q1 results were strong and the company raised guidance, I still think that is the case.

Q1 Results

For Q1, MMP reported adjusted EBITDA of $382 million, an increase of 13%. Adjusted EPS was $1.32, an increase of 69%. Analysts were looking for adjusted EPS of $1.25.

Distributable cash flow rose 18% to $313 million. Free cash flow was $281 million, up 17%. Its distribution coverage was 1.47x. It ended the quarter with a leverage of 3.4x.

Turning to its two segments, Refined Products saw its operating margin climb 43% to $337 million. This was driven by both higher product margins as well as higher average transportation rates. The company raised its tariff by 6% mid-year 2022. MMP also had more long-haul shipments, which have higher rates. In addition, blend rate margins soared to nearly 75 cents a gallon compared to about 40 cents a year ago, an 88% increase.

Refined product volumes shipped fell -5% to 124.2 million barrels. Gasoline volumes dropped -9% to 68.5 million barrels, while distillates volumes fell -1% to 48.9 million barrels. Aviation fuel volumes, meanwhile, rose 19% to 8.8 million barrels.

Discussing volumes versus revenues in the quarter on its Q1 call, CFO Jeffrey Holman said:

“This quarter, we again saw a higher proportion of long-haul shipments overall compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by supply disruptions in the Mid-Continent and West Texas regions. But we were also impacted by supply disruptions in South Texas, which decreased our transportation volumes in that area. This disproportionate decline in volumes on a more supply-driven South Texas portion of our system, which, as a reminder, moves at a lower rate and in general can experience more volatility compared to the rest of our system, contributed to a decrease in our overall refined products volumes without significantly impacting our revenues and contributing to a higher average rate. To put that phenomenon into context, the South Texas volume contributes around 10% of the total volume on our system but only around 1% of the total transportation revenue. Excluding those South Texas volumes, total refined products volumes on the rest of our system were essentially flat year-over-year.”

MMP’s Crude segment saw its operating margin rise 6% to $109 million. Volumes shipped on 100% MMP-owned assets rose 53% to 64.1 million barrels. However, revenue per barrel fell to 60.4 cents from 84.3 cents.

Volumes of its Longhorn system actually fell from 235,000 barrels a day to 225,000 barrels a day, but the company realized higher revenue due to a mix shift towards third-party barrels vs affiliated barrels. It Houston Distribution system, meanwhile, saw volumes increase, helped by a new pipeline connection. However, these shipments move at a lower rate than long-haul volumes.

Overall, it was a good quarter for MMP. As expected, increased tariff prices helped drive results in the Refined Products segment. While refined volumes were down, that was largely in a less attractive part of its business, and thus didn’t have a big impact on its overall results. The inverse can be said about the Crude business, where the company saw a big volume gain in a less attractive margin part of its business, thus while a positive, it didn’t have much of an overall impact.

Financially, the company is in solid shape with an attractive balance sheet and nice distribution coverage ratio. During the quarter, MMP also spent $64 million to buy back 1.2 million units. Buybacks remain a priority for the company.

Outlook

Looking forward, the company raised its distribution cash flow [DCF] guidance by $40 to $1.22 billion. It anticipates having a full-year distribution coverage ratio of over 1.4x. Free cash flow after distributions will be around $250 million. I would expect much of that to go towards buybacks.

The increased guidance is due to its current results as well as an expected tariff increases mid-year. MMP plans to raise its refined products rates by an all-in average of 11% starting on July 1st.

In addition, the company is forecasting an average gas liquids blending margin of 65 cents per gallon for the year. It currently has 60% of its fall activity hedged at a rate above 50 cents. Its margin was 50 cents last year and has averaged around 45 cents over the past 5 years.

MMP plans to spend around $120 million on growth capex this year and $40 million in 2024 on expansion capital projects already underway. Its 2023 CapEx guidance rose by $10 million due to a new project to add enhanced rail connectivity to its refined product terminal in Denver. It says the new project is supported by a take-or-pay contract and will be better than the typical 6-8x EBITDA build rate it targets.

MMP's guidance was solid. It was able to raise its forecast due to its ability to raise tariff rates even more than previously expected, as well as due to healthy gas liquids blending margin. It did add one small growth project, but overall, it continues not to spend much on growth projects.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a defensive stock that pays a nice dividend with a high yield, MMP is a good option. The company continues to have a very strong balance sheet and executes a very conservative growth plan. At the same time, it is benefiting from higher inflation by being able to increase its refined product tariffs.

The stock is trading at about 9.7x the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $1.57 billion, which remains towards the high end of its peer group. It has an FCF yield of about 12%, which is attractive, although part of that is due to its lack of growth CapEx.

Right now, the company is prioritizing repurchasing its own stock versus growth CapEx. Given that it’s looking for growth projects in the 6-8x range and buying back its stock at around 10x, it shows the lack of nice growth projects it is seeing out there. The growth from tariff increases is nice, but eventually, that will slow down. Blending margins are also currently historically higher than typical. As such, MMP will likely remain a low growth company, more focused on capital allocation.

Given its premium valuation to its peers and lack of later-year growth, once tariff rate increases start to slow down, I continue to view MMP more as a “Hold.” If you’ve owned it for years and care mostly about income, it’s a great stock to continue to own. However, for new money, there are more attractive options in the midstream space.