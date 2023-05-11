Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Magellan Midstream Benefiting From Increased Tariffs

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.04K Followers

Summary

  • MMP is set to raise its refined product tariffs by a robust 11% in July.
  • This along with strong blending margins set the company up for nice growth in 2023.
  • However, a lack of growth projects keep the stock a "Hold."

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

With over 85% of business from fee-based activities and a conservative nature, before earnings, I thought that Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) could produce bond-like returns for investors. While its Q1 results were strong and the company raised guidance, I

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.04K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.