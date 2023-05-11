Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 6:52 PM ETShift Technologies, Inc. (SFT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.16K Followers

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Susan Lewis - Vice President, Investor Relations

Jeff Clementz - Chief Executive Officer

Oded Shein - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Shift First Quarter of 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the conference call over to Susan Lewis, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ma'am please go ahead.

Susan Lewis

Good afternoon and welcome to the Shift Technologies first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is CEO, Jeff Clementz; and CFO, Oded Shein.

During our remarks, we will make some forward-looking statements, which represent our current judgment on what the future may hold. And while we believe these judgments are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain assumptions, risks, and uncertainties.

Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Please refer to our filings with the SEC for a full discussion of the factors that may affect any forward-looking statement.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise after this conference call. During the course of the call, we will be referring to non-GAAP measures as defined and reconciled in our earnings materials.

With that said, I will now turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeff Clementz

Thank you, Susan and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us in our first quarter 2023 earnings call. During our fourth quarter call just six weeks ago, we gave a comprehensive update on our strategy and operations. Today, we have a few key updates to provide.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.