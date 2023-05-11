Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 6:54 PM ETAspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH)
Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Sandford - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Phan - Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Marlene McLennan - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sally Yanchus - Water Tower Research

Operator

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Aspira Women's Health, Incorporated First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks we will open the call for your questions. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded today.

Leading the call today are Nicole Sandford, President and Chief Executive Officer; Marlene McLennan, Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Ryan Phan, Chief Scientific Officer and Operating Officer. After the prepared remarks we will open the call for Q&A.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 will be made during this call, including statements relating to Aspira's expected future performance, future business prospects and future events or plans. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, actual outcomes and results are subject to risks and uncertainties and could differ materially from those anticipated due to the impact of many factors beyond Aspira Women's Health control.

The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Participants are directed to the cautionary notes set forth in today's press release, as well as the risk factors set forth in Aspira's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for a

