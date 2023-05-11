Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bloom Energy: High Q1 Cash Usage, Convertible Debt Offering Leave Us Flabbergasted

May 11, 2023 8:13 PM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)1 Comment
Summary

  • Bloom Energy Corporation reported Q1 results with revenues well ahead of consensus expectations and margins up nicely on a year-over-year basis.
  • Nevertheless, Bloom Energy Corporation shares sold off on Wednesday as investors digested news of outsized cash usage and substantial performance guarantee payments.
  • Adding insult to injury, the company surprised market participants with a massive - up to $575 million - convertible debt offering on Thursday.
  • With contributions from Bloom Energy's much-touted electrolyzer offering not expected anytime soon, revenues will continue to be derived from the company's existing natural gas-powered Bloom Energy Server solution for the time being.
  • To be perfectly honest, only this week's selloff is keeping me from downgrading Bloom Energy's shares to "Sell," as I remain increasingly concerned regarding the company's ability to execute on its stated cash flow targets for the year. Investors should avoid Bloom Energy Corporation shares until the company starts delivering on its promises.

I have previously covered Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Tuesday, leading stationary power generation system provider Bloom Energy Corporation published first quarter results, with

Q1/2023 Results

Outlook

Cash Flow and Debt

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

