Bloom Energy: High Q1 Cash Usage, Convertible Debt Offering Leave Us Flabbergasted

Sundry Photography

I have previously covered Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Tuesday, leading stationary power generation system provider Bloom Energy Corporation published first quarter results, with revenues well ahead of consensus expectations and margins up nicely on a year-over-year basis:

Company Presentation

The company also reiterated its full-year outlook:

Company Presentation

Nevertheless, BE shares sold off during Wednesday's session as investors were apparently perplexed by negative free cash flow ("FCF") of $341.3 million, with outflows more than tripling on a year-over-year basis despite an almost $60 million cash flow boost from the sale of certain trade receivables under the company's factoring arrangements.

Company Presentation

On the conference call, management pointed to unfavorable changes in working capital and the requirement to build sufficient inventory for the remainder of the year:

We are investing in our business to deliver on our commitment for profitable growth. Cash used in operating activities for the first quarter was $315 million, partially driven by near-term working capital investments and inventory. Our time-to-power value proposition is impacting our working capital levels as we build, ship, permit and install and compress cycle times to meet our customers' power needs. We expect to recapture this cash over the coming quarters to generate positive cash flow from operations for the year. Inventory balances, net of changes in payables increased roughly $155 million in the first quarter. Consistent with prior years and driven by individual project plans, our acceptances are greater in the second half than the first half of the year. This year to minimize the impacts of a production ramp we budgeted a levelized build plan. This plan requires a temporary increase in inventories in the first half for the second half acceptances.

Without the receipt of $311 million in cash proceeds from a previously agreed investment by SK Ecoplant late in the quarter, Bloom Energy would have burned virtually all of its unrestricted cash during Q1.

While the company still expects to generate positive cash flow from operations for the year, the massive Q1 cash outflow will apparently be tough to make up for during the remainder of 2023.

In addition, management admitted to the requirement to exchange certain legacy equipment to reduce penalties for lower-than-contracted electricity output:

We are taking actions in service that position this business for long-term profitability. Some of our actions such as the timing of replacement module shipments will accelerate service costs, but they are incorporated in our 2023 company guidance. Last year as we were capacity constrained we prioritized our power module shipments for revenue over service replacements, while it was the right economic trade it required some fueled units to operate longer, which lowered their electricity output in some locations. If delivered electricity is below our commitment, we are required to make a performance payment to the financial investor. With our increased capacity, we are aggressively shipping replacement power modules to increase output. We recognize the full cost of the replacement module at shipment as these replacement modules come online power output will increase, thus reducing performance payments. Over the next few quarters, we will be incurring, both the cost of the replacement power modules and the performance payments. The performance payments should moderate as the power output increases.

According to the company's quarterly report on form 10-Q, Bloom Energy incurred $15.8 million in so-called "performance guarantee payments" during the first quarter, as compared to just $12.1 million for the entire year 2022.

After trading higher initially, BE shares sold off over the course of Wednesday's session and finished the day down 8.5%.

Adding insult to injury, the company surprised market participants with a massive, up to $575 million, convertible debt offering on Thursday morning:

Bloom Energy Corporation today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of green convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering (...). Bloom Energy also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $75,000,000 principal amount of notes. (...) Bloom Energy intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions described below. Bloom Energy also intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to redeem all of the $57,645,000 outstanding principal amount of its 10.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2027, at a redemption price equal to 104% of the principal amount redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest. Bloom Energy intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes for general corporate purposes, including research and development and sales and marketing activities, general and administrative matters, and capital expenditures, all related to projects that meet the "Eligibility Criteria" as described below. (...)

While the company will use a small part of the proceeds for the redemption of high-yield legacy debt, the vast majority will remain available for general corporate purposes.

Quite frankly, given unrestricted cash of $320.4 million at the end of Q1 and considering the company's stated goal to generate free cash flow from operations this year, I am having a hard time figuring out Bloom Energy Corporation management's reasoning for the offering, particularly with shares trading near 52-week lows.

Not surprisingly, Bloom Energy Corporation investors were heading for the exits on Thursday. In combination with the usual selling pressure from offering participants employing convertible arbitrage strategies, BE shares ended the session down another 13% and might actually experience further volatility as convert holders continue to hedge their bets over the next couple of weeks.

Bottom Line

This week, Bloom Energy alienated investors with sky-high Q1 cash usage, elevated performance guarantee payments, and last but not least a massive convertible debt offering without any clear reasoning.

Not surprisingly, the stock took it on the chin, down more than 20% over the past two sessions. Further short-term pressure might be in the cards, as new convert holders are likely to continue hedging their bets over the next couple of sessions.

To be perfectly honest, only this week's selloff is keeping me from downgrading Bloom Energy's shares to "Sell," as I remain increasingly concerned regarding the company's ability to execute on its stated cash flow targets for the year.

With contributions from Bloom Energy's much-touted electrolyzer offering not expected anytime soon, revenues will continue to be derived from the company's existing natural gas-powered Bloom Energy Server solution for the time being.

Given the issues discussed above, I would advise investors to avoid Bloom Energy Corporation shares until the company starts to deliver on its promises.