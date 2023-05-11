Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 7:21 PM ETindie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI)
indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashish Gupta - Investor Relations

Donald McClymont - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Raja Bal - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Suji DeSilva - Roth Capital Partners

Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Cody Acree - Benchmark

Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to indie Semiconductor 's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Ashish Gupta, Investor Relations. Mr. Gupta, please go ahead.

Ashish Gupta

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon and welcome to indie Semiconductor 's first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today are Don McClymont, indie's Co-Founder and CEO; and Raja Bal, indie's Chief Accounting Officer. Tom Schiller, indie's CFO and EVP of Strategy is out of the office with the passing of his mother just days ago.

Donald will provide opening remarks and discuss business highlights followed by Raja's review of indie's Q1 results and second quarter outlook. Please note that we will be making forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representative of our views as of any subsequent date.

These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the strategic backlog formulation methodology, please refer to our Safe Harbor statement on our Q3 2022 earnings press release.

For material risks and other important factors that could affect

