Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 7:38 PM ETBSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.16K Followers

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ralph Derrickson - President, CEO & Director

Cheryl Wynne - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Bsquare Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Ralph C. Derrickson, the President and CEO. Thank you, and you may proceed, sir.

Ralph Derrickson

Thank you. Good afternoon, investors, and welcome to the Q1 2023 Bsquare Quarterly Earnings Call. Joining me today is Cheryl Wynne, Bsquare's Chief Financial Officer. Before we go any further, we'd like to remind you the call is being webcast and a recording of the call and the text of our prepared remarks will be available on the Bsquare website.

During today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

In our commentary, we may also refer to GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the cautionary text regarding forward-looking statements contained in Bsquare's earnings release issued today and on our website at www.bsquare.com under Investors.

All per share amounts discussed today are fully diluted numbers where applicable. We will be taking questions after our prepared remarks. For anyone who would like to arrange a follow-up conversation with us, please send an e-mail to investorrelations@bsquare.com. This mailbox is monitored regularly and you will get a response within 1 business day.

Okay. With that out of the way, let's turn our attention to the Q1 2023 results. We are pleased with the significant quarter-over-quarter improvement in our loss from operations. As we've shared in recent calls, running the business as efficiently as possible

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.