Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 7:42 PM ETAsensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC)
Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Klausner - Westwicke Partners

Anthony Fernando - President, CEO & Director

Shameze Rampertab - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald

Li Chen - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

RK Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Asensus Surgical First Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Klausner. Please go ahead.

Mark Klausner

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Asensus Surgical First Quarter 2023 Business and Financial Update Conference Call. On the call with me today are Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Shameze Rampertab, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that certain information discussed by management during this conference call, including any guidance provided, are forward-looking statements covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, including any geopolitical factors beyond our control.

The company undertakes no obligation to update the information provided on this call. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with the Asensus Surgical business, I encourage you to review the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2022 Form 10-K filed in March 2023 and the Form 10-Q expected to be filed later today and any other filings we make with the SEC.

During this call, we will also present certain non-GAAP financial information related to adjusted net loss attributable to common

