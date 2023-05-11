Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Outbrain Inc. (OB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 7:53 PM ETOutbrain Inc. (OB)
Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

McKenna Elves - Director, Partner Management

David Kostman - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Yaron Galai - Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Jason Kiviat - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shweta Khajuria - Evercore ISI

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Ross Sandler - Barclays Capital

Laura Martin - Needham & Company

Ygal Arounian - Citi

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Outbrain, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to your Outbrain management team.

McKenna Elves

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Outbrain's first quarter 2023 results. Joining me on the call today we have Outbrain's co-founder and co-CEO, Yaron Galai; co-CEO, David Kostman; and CFO, Jayson Kiviat.

During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. These risk factors are discussed in detail in our Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the call's original date, and we do not undertake any duty to update any such statements. Today's presentation also includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. You should refer to the information contained in the company's first-quarter earnings release for definitional information and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Our earnings release can be found on our IR Web site, investors.outbrain.com, under news and events.

