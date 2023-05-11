Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 7:59 PM ETZomedica Corp. (ZOM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.16K Followers

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Larry Heaton - CEO

Peter Donato - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Kolbert - Dawson James

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Zomedica’s First Quarter of 2023 Earnings Release Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and all participants are in a listen-only mode. The call will be open to questions and answers following the presentation. On today’s call are Zomedica’s CEO, Larry Heaton; and CFO, Peter Donato.

Before we begin, the Company would like to remind everyone that various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Zomedica cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause their actual results to differ materially from those indicated including risks described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made on this conference call speak only as of today’s date, Wednesday, (sic) [Thursday] May 11, 2023. And the Company does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may occur -- that occur after today.

I will not pass the call over to Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer, Larry Heaton. Please go ahead, sir.

Larry Heaton

Thank you. I’d like to start by thanking our shareholders for their support, wishing our prospective investors and analysts and others a good afternoon, and welcome all of you to the Zomedica first quarter 2023 earnings release call.

On this call, I’ll be providing an update on the business, followed by Peter Donato, our Chief Financial Officer who will walk through our financial results. After our prepared remarks, we’ll open the line to your questions.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.