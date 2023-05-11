Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 8:22 PM ETAcorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.16K Followers

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tierney Saccavino - EVP, Corporate Communications

Ron Cohen - Founder, CEO, President & Director

Michael Gesser - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Welcome to Acorda Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Update. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request. I will now introduce your host for today's call, Tierney Saccavino at Acorda. Tierney, please go ahead.

Tierney Saccavino

Thank you, Terry, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our presentation will contain forward-looking statements. Detailed disclosures can be found in our SEC filings, which are public, and we encourage you to refer to those filings. Today, during Q&A, we will take questions that some investors have written in when they registered for the call.

I'll now pass the call over to our CEO, Ron Cohen. Ron?

Ron Cohen

Thanks, Tierney. Welcome, everyone. We will start with INBRIJA. INBRIJA U.S. net revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $5.6 million. That's a 52% increase over the first quarter 2022. PRFs, or new prescription request forms, increased 45% versus the same quarter last year. We are pleased to see the substantial quarter-over-quarter increases, that indicate that we are building INBRIJA back after the impact of COVID in 2022.

Now this slide shows the pattern of net sales each quarter since launch. Each year, you'll see that sales dipped in the first quarter, as a result of insurance deductibles resetting and also because of Q4 buy-ins by the specialty pharmacies, and then sales increased steadily during the year. And we've seen that pattern throughout the launch.

Now note that in Q1 2023, we had the highest first quarter sales of any Q1

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.