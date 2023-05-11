Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NeoGames SA (NGMS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 8:47 PM ETNeoGames S.A. (NGMS)
NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jacques Cornet - Investor Relations, ICR

Moti Malul - Chief Executive Officer

Raviv Adler - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Stantial - Stifel

Patrick Keough - Truist Securities

David Katz - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NeoGames' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. The question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note that this conference call is being recorded today, May 11th, 2023.

I will now turn the call over to Jacques Cornet with ICR. Please go ahead.

Jacques Cornet

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. By now, everyone should have access to our first quarter 2023 earnings release, which is available on the NeoGames' website at www.neogames.com in the Investor Relations section.

Before we begin our formal remarks, we need to remind everyone that the discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by use of words such as will, expect, anticipate, should or other similar phrases are not guarantees of future performance.

These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect, and therefore you should exercise caution when interpreting and relying on them.

We refer all of you to our recent SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition. We encourage investors to review our regulatory filings, including the Form 6-K for the quarter ended March 31st, 2023, when it is filed with the SEC.

During today's call we will discuss non-IFRS financial measures, which we believe can be useful in

