Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 8:59 PM ETSpero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.16K Followers

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ted Jenkins – Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

Ankit Mahadevia – Chief Executive Officer

Sath Shukla – Chief financial Officer

Kamal Hamed – Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Louise Chen – Cantor

Ritu Baral – TD Cowen

Gavin Clark-Gartner – Evercore ISI

Boobalan Pachaiyappan – H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Spero Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the company’s formal remarks, we will open up the call for questions. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this call is being recorded, and replay will be available. You can find information on the replay and further information related to today’s announcement on the Spero Therapeutics website at www.sperotherapeutics.com.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Ted Jenkins, Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance at Spero Therapeutics. Mr. Jenkins, please go ahead.

Ted Jenkins

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating in today’s conference call. This afternoon, Spero Therapeutics released financial results and provided a pipeline update for the first quarter of 2023. Our press release is available on the Investor page of the Spero Therapeutics website.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that some of the information presented on this conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, including statements about the future development and commercialization of SPR720, SPR206 and tebipenem HBr, and the design, initiation, timing, progress and results of the company’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and its research and development programs, management’s assessment of the results of such preclinical studies and clinical trials, the company’s cash forecast and anticipated expenses and the sufficiency of its cash resources.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.