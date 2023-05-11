Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Evolution Mining: Solid Cost Control In A Challenging Quarter

May 11, 2023 10:07 PM ETEvolution Mining Limited (CAHPF)
Summary

  • Evolution Mining released its calendar year Q1 (fiscal Q3) results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~163,900 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,291/oz [US$878/oz].
  • This represented a significant increase in costs from the year-ago period, with lower costs at Cowal and Ernest Henry offset by elevated unit costs at Red Lake and Mt. Rawdon.
  • This was related to a difficult quarter for its Queensland mines because of severe weather, but higher metals prices offset increased costs, resulting in positive net mine free cash flow.
  • Still, while Evolution has delivered Cowal Underground ahead of time and within budget and continues to make progress at Red Lake, it's hard to justify paying up for the stock above US$2.65.
Mine processing infrastructure at sunrise

CUHRIG/E+ via Getty Images

We're more than halfway through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and the Australian producers were the first to report as usual, releasing their calendar year Q1 (fiscal Q3) results last month.

