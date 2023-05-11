Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
8x8, Inc. (EGHT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 9:09 PM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)
8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kate Patterson - VP, IR

Samuel Wilson - Interim CEO

Kevin Kraus - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt VanVliet - BTIG

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Catharine Trebnick - Roth Capital Partners

Peter Levine - Evercore ISI

Taz Koujalgi - Webush

Austin Williams - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2023 8x8 Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to [Multiple Speakers]. Kate Patterson. [Multiple Speakers]. Patterson, you may begin.

Kate Patterson

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Today's agenda will include a review of our fourth quarter results with Sam Wilson, our Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Kraus, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Before we get started, let me remind you that our discussion today includes forward-looking statements about our future financial performance including our increased focus on profitability and cash flow as well as our business, products and growth strategies. We caution you not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. As described in our risk factors in our report filed with the SEC, any forward-looking statements made on this call and in the presentation slides reflect our analysis as of today and we have no plans or obligation to update them.

Certain financial metrics that will be discussed on this call, together with

