SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 9:17 PM ETSenesTech, Inc. (SNES)
SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Blum - Lytham Partners

Joel Fruendt - CEO

Tom Chesterman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, and welcome to SenesTech's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Blum with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.

Robert Blum

Great. Thank you so much, MJ, and thank all of you for joining us today to discuss SenesTech's first quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023.

With us on the call today are Joel Fruendt, the company's Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Chesterman, the company's Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin with prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following statements. Statements made by the management team of SenesTech during the course of this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as may, future, plan or planned, will or should, expected, anticipates, drafts, eventually or projected.

Listeners are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

