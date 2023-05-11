Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.17K Followers

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:GRP.U) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Teresa Neto - CFO

Kevan Gorrie - President, CEO & Trustee

Conference Call Participants

Michael Markidis - BMO Capital Markets

Himanshu Gupta - Scotiabank

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Kyle Stanley - Desjardins Securities

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Gaurav Mathur - iA Capital Markets

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets

Brad Sturges - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to Granite REIT's First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Please note that the call is being recorded.

Speaking to you on the call this morning is Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to turn the call over to Teresa Neto to go over certain advisories.

Teresa Neto

Good morning, everyone. Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind you that statements and information made in today's discussion may constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, expectations regarding future earnings and capital expenditures and that actual results could differ materially from any conclusion, forecast or projection. These statements and information are based on certain material facts or assumptions, reflect management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in Granite's material filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Risk Factors section of its annual information form for 2022 filed on March 8, 2023. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The review of its key assumptions regularly and may change its outlook on an ongoing forward basis, if necessary. Granite undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise its key assumptions, any forward-looking statements or forward-looking explanation, whether as

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.