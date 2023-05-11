Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 10:07 PM ETRigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI), RGTIW
Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dr. Subodh Kulkarni - President and CEO

Jeff Bertelsen - CFO

David Rivas - CTO

Conference Call Participants

David Williams - Benchmark Company

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Rigetti Computing First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentations, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now, I’d like to introduce your host for today’s program, Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Dr. Subodh Kulkarni

Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in Rigetti’s earnings conference call covering the first quarter of 2023. Joining me today is Jeff Bertelsen, our CFO, who will review our results in some detail following my overview. Our CTO, David Rivas, is also here to participate in the Q&A session. We will be pleased to answer your questions at the conclusion of our remarks.

We would like to point out that this call and Rigetti's Q1 2023 press release contain forward-looking statements regarding current expectations, objectives and underlying assumptions regarding our outlook and future operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described and are discussed in more detail in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and our subsequent filings with the SEC, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We urge you to review these discussions of risk factors.

Turning now to the business of the first quarter of 2023. I'm pleased to report that we

