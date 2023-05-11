Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDOFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 10:08 PM ETWesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDOFF), WDO:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.17K Followers

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCQX:WDOFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Heather Laxton - Chief Governance Officer and Corporate Secretary

Lindsay Dunlop - Vice President, Investor Relations

Warwick Morley-Jepson - Board Chair and Interim CEO

Fred Langevin - Chief Operating Officer

Scott Gilbert - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Michaud - Vice President Exploration

Conference Call Participants

Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial

Wayne Lam - RBC

Andrew Mikitchook - BMO Capital Markets

John Scholdnick - Desjardins

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Wesdome Gold Mines First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. I will now hand the call over to Heather Laxton to begin today.

Heather Laxton

Great. Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Before we begin, we'd like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that during this call, we will discuss our business outlook and will make forward-looking statements. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today.

Actual events or results could cause outcomes to differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in the detailed cautionary note contained in yesterday's press release and in the company's management discussion and analysis dated May 10, 2023. Both documents are available on our website and on SEDAR.

Please note that all figures discussed on this call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The slides used for this presentation and a recording of this call will be posted on the company's website.

And now it's over to Lindsay Dunlop, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Lindsay Dunlop

Thanks, Heather. Speaking on the call today will be Board Chair and Interim CEO, Warwick Morley-Jepson; COO, Fred Langevin; CFO, Scott Gilbert; and VP Exploration, Mike Michaud. Also on the call today

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.