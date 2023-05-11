Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Greystone Capital - Polished.Com: Anticipating A Positive Outcome

May 11, 2023 10:15 PM ETPolished.com Inc. (POL), POL.WS
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.31K Followers

Summary

  • Polished remains in the midst of their sales process.
  • I’d expect to hear some progress updates by the end of Q2 if not before.
  • There is concern that the company falls short of this outlook given it implies a significant pick up in the second half of 2023.

Concepts of online shopping and product price reductions.

supatom

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Polished.com (NYSE:POL)

Polished remains in the midst of their sales process whereby I’d expect to hear some progress updates by the end of Q2 if not before, along with the

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.31K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.