Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Charles River: Strong Earnings Manifest Life Science Megatrends

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
84 Followers

Summary

  • In the past year, Charles River (-13.59%) has trailed both the S&P 500 (+4.83%) in addition to the healthcare index, IXHC (+21.81%).
  • This reflects a -44.57% YoY free cash flow decline owing to material reductions in net income from 2021-22.
  • Increased interest rates and supply chain concerns leading to demand and supply constraints.
  • However, as demonstrated by this quarter's earnings beat, Charles River's ability to leverage life science megatrends and leadership across all verticals signal a growth-centric future.
  • Combined with a general undervaluation and strong capital deployment strategies, I rate the company a 'buy'.

Modern Empty Science Laboratory With Computers, Microscopes, Test Tubes And Other Laboratory Equipments

onurdongel

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) is a US-based global life sciences and pharmaceuticals company, with a focus on preclinical and clinical laboratory services, gene therapy, and cell therapy products for pharma, medical device, and biotech sub-sectors.

Earnings Summary

Charles River Q1

Charles River Investment Thesis

JP

Different Segments

JP Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference Presentation

Charles River (Dark Blue) vs Market and Industry

Charles River (Dark Blue) vs Market and Industry (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Relative Valuation

AlphaSpread

Revenue Diversity

JP Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference Presentation

Segmented Growth

JP Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference Presentation

Charles River Capital Deployment

JP Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference Presentation

Charles River Price Forecast

TradingView

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
84 Followers
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.