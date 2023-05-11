Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 10:10 PM ETDaré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.17K Followers

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sabrina Martucci Johnson – President and Chief Executive Officer

John Fair – Chief Commercial Officer

Lisa Walters-Hoffert – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Catherine Novack – Jones Research

Kumar Raja – ROTH Capital

Kemp Dolliver – Brookline Capital Markets

Doug Tsao – H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Welcome to the conference call hosted by Daré Bioscience to review the Company’s Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023, and to provide a General Business Update. This call is being recorded. My name is Mallory and I will be your operator today.

With us today are Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Daré’s President and Chief Executive Officer; John Fair, Daré’s Chief Commercial Officer; and Lisa Walters-Hoffert, Daré’s Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Johnson, please proceed.

Sabrina Martucci Johnson

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to the financial results and business update call for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 for Daré Bioscience. Our plan today is to review our first quarter results, discuss development since our recent call on March and highlight some important objectives and milestones anticipated in 2023.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from those anticipated or implied by these statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements in the company’s SEC filings, including our Form 10-Q for the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.