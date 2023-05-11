Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 10:11 PM ETSafe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX)
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Galvin - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Tricia Kaelin - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Safe & Green Holdings First Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, [Ted Avis], Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Safe & Green's first quarter 2023 conference call and business update. On the call with us today is Paul Galvin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Safe & Green; and Tricia Kaelin, Chief Financial Officer of Safe & Green. Earlier today, the Company announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The press release is posted on the Company's website, www.safeandgreenholdings.com.

In addition, the Company plans to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which will be accessible on the Company's website as well as the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If you have any questions after the call or would like to arrange a one-on-one discussion with Mr. Galvin following the call, please contact Crescendo Communications at (212) 671-1020.

Before I turn the call over to Paul, please remember that various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects made on today's call constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Safe & Green cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause their actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC.

