Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

News Corporation (NWSA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 10:11 PM ETNews Corporation (NWSA), NWS
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.17K Followers

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Florin - Senior VP and Head of IR

Robert Thomson - CEO and Director

Susan Panuccio - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Karnovsky - JPMorgan

Kane Hannan - Goldman Sachs

Craig Huber - Huber Research

Darren Lung - Macquarie

Alan Gould - Loop Capital

Operator

Welcome to News Corp's Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. Media will be allowed on a listen-only basis.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Michael Florin, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Florin

Thank you very much, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to News Corp's fiscal third quarter 2023 earnings call. We issued our earnings press release about 30 minutes ago, and it's now posted on our website at newscorp.com.

On the call today are Robert Thomson, Chief Executive; and Susan Panuccio, Chief Financial Officer. We will open with some prepared remarks, and then we'll be happy to take questions from the investment community. This call may include certain forward-looking information with respect to News Corp's business and strategy. Actual results could differ materially from what is said. News Corp's Form 10-K and form 10-Q filings identify risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ and contain cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information. Additionally, this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measurements such as total segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA and adjusted EPS. The definitions and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations of such measures can be found in the earnings release for the applicable periods posted on our website.

With that, I'll pass it over to Robert Thomson for some opening comments.

Robert Thomson

Thank you, Mike. Before discussing our results for

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.