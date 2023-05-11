Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Innodata, Inc. (INOD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 10:17 PM ETInnodata Inc. (INOD)
Innodata, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amy Agress - SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Marissa Espineli - Interim CFO, VP, Finance & Corporate Controller

Jack Abuhoff - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Tim Clarkson - Van Clemens

Dana Buska - Feltl

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Innodata's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Amy Agress. You may begin.

Amy Agress

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Our speakers today are Jack Abuhoff, CEO of Innodata; and Marissa Espineli, Interim CFO. We'll hear from Jack first, who will provide perspective about the business, and then Marissa will follow with a review of our results for the first quarter. We'll then take your questions.

First, let me qualify the forward-looking statements that are made during the call. These statements are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended. Forward-looking include, without limitation, any statements that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements.

These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and including, without limitation, the expected or potential effects of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic and the responses of government of the general global population, our customers and the company there to impacts from the rapidly evolving conflict between Russia and the Ukraine; investments in large language models that contracts may be terminated by customers; projected or committed volumes of work may not materialize; pipeline opportunities and customer discussions, which may not materialize into work or expected volumes of work; acceptance of our

