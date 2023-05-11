Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 10:17 PM ETEyenovia, Inc. (EYEN)
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Gandolfo - CFO & Secretary

Michael Rowe - CEO & Director

Bren Kern - COO & Corporate VP

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Matthew Caufield - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Jason McDonald - Private Investor

Len Yaffe - Stoc Doc Partners

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Eyenovia First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to John Gandolfo, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

John Gandolfo

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Eyenovia's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast. With me today are Eyenovia's CEO, Michael Rowe; and COO, Bren Kern.

This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023. We encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as Eyenovia's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which will be filed with the SEC tomorrow, May 12, 2023, as well as our most recently filed 10-K.

Company's press release and annual report are also available on our website at www.eyenovia.com. In addition, this conference call is being webcast to the company's website and will be archived there for future reference. Please note that on today's call, we will be discussing investigational product candidates, some of which have yet to receive FDA approval.

Please also note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We caution listeners that during the call, Eyenovia's management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to

