StarTek, Inc. (SRT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 10:22 PM ETStartek, Inc. (SRT)
StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bharat Rao – Global Chief Executive Officer

Nishit Shah – Global Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Paris – Barrington Research

Zach Cummins – B. Riley FBR

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for participating in today’s conference call to discuss the Startek Financial Results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Joining us today are Startek Global CEO, Bharat Rao; and the company’s Global CFO, Nishit Shah. Following their remarks we’ll open the call for your questions.

Before we continue, we would like to remind all participants that the discussion today may contain certain statements, which are forward-looking in nature pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws.

These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to the various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Startek also advises all those listening to this call to review the latest 10-K posted on its website for a summary of these risks and uncertainties. Startek does not undertake the responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Further, the discussion today may include some non-GAAP measures. In accordance with Regulation G, the company has reconciled these amounts back to the closest GAAP-based measurements. The reconciliations can be found in the earnings release on the Investors section of their website.

I would like to remind everyone today that the webcast replay of today’s call will be available via the Investors section of the company’s website at www.startek.com.

Additionally, the company has included the presentation, which can be found via the website link and on the Investors section of the company’s website to coincide with the call.

I’d now like to turn the call

