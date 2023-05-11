Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.17K Followers

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Austin Bohlig - Director of Investor Relations

Shai Terem - President and CEO

Mark Schwartz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Troy Jensen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Greg Palm - Craig Hallum

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

Brian Drab - William Blair

Jared Maymon - Berenberg

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Markforged's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Austin Bohlig, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, Austin.

Austin Bohlig

Good afternoon. I'm Austin Bohlig, Director of Investor Relations of Markforged Holding Corporation. Welcome to our first quarter of 2023 results conference call. We will be discussing the results announced in our earnings press release issued after market close today. With me on the call is our President and CEO, Shai Terem; and our CFO, Mark Schwartz.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that include estimates and other forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical facts should be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements represent management's views as of today, May 11, 2023 and are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Markforged disclaims any intention or obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise forward-looking statements. Also, during the course of today's call, we'll refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. There's a reconciliation schedule showing the GAAP versus non-GAAP results currently available in our press release issued after market close today, which can also be found

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.