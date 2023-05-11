Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd (NSANY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 10:36 PM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY), NSANF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.17K Followers

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd (OTCPK:NSANY) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sadayuki Hamaguchi - Chief Communications Officer & Corporate VP

Ashwani Gupta - Chief Operating Officer

Makoto Uchida - Chief Executive Officer

Rakesh Kochhar - Senior Vice President

Stephen Ma - Chief Financial Officer

Sadayuki Hamaguchi

We would like to begin the fiscal year 2022 financial results announcement. We are grateful for the many of you who have chosen to join us today. Let me introduce to you the participants. CEO, Mr. Uchida Makoto; COO, Mr. Ashwani Gupta; CFO, Mr. Stephen Ma.

Again, thank you for joining us. At the beginning, our COO, Mr. Gupta will present the fiscal year 2022 financial results. Mr. Gupta, please.

Ashwani Gupta

Thank you, Hamaguchi-san. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Nissan's full year financial results for fiscal year 2022. Let me begin with my sincere appreciation to our partners, customers and employees for supporting us through yet another challenging year. We are making company-wide efforts to deliver new cars as soon as possible with the cooperation of our suppliers, dealers and everyone else involved.

I would like to sincerely apologize to our customers who are facing delivery delays. As always, Nissan's number one priority is to meet our customer needs. Nissan has faced many headwinds over the past year, but we have clearly identified the challenges, addressed them decisively and deliver results.

Now I will take you through our retail sales for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2023, as well as our fourth quarter production volume and unit sales for the final 3 months of the fiscal year 2022. After that, I will then explain in more detail how we performed in our core markets, Japan, U.S., Europe and China.

In my introductory remarks, I mentioned headwinds and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.